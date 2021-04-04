Credit Suisse Group Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $157.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $167.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.