Credit Suisse Group Raises The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $153.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.29.

TRV opened at $150.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

