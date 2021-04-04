DA Davidson Comments on Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

FITB opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 186,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

