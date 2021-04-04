DA Davidson Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.43. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBNY. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of SBNY opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.43. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

