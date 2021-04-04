Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1671 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.
OTCMKTS DMLRY opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. Daimler has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $22.87.
About Daimler
