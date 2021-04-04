Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1671 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS DMLRY opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. Daimler has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit