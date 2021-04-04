Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,073,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,853,000 after acquiring an additional 111,995 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $225.08 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

