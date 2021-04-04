Datum (DAT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.91 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Datum has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $119,151.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

