Datum (DAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $128,925.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. Datum has a market cap of $4.94 million and $128,925.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.41 or 0.00678751 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027809 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

