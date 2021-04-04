DeepOnion 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,455.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $1,455.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,453,455 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

