Dennis Gonsior Sells 22,852 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IIN opened at $25.07 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $225.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IntriCon by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

