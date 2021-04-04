Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.39 on April 15th

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.3908 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTEGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

