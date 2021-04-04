Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 73,816 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Centene worth $254,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.