Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $239.98 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.84% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $239,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3712 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.