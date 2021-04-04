Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.27.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$37.20 and a 1 year high of C$57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

