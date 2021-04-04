Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

DCI stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. 354,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,807. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 47,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 117,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,235,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $73,236,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

