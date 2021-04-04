Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,691 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dover Motorsports were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVD. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Shares of DVD opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.78. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%.

Dover Motorsports Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.