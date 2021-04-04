Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,899 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 128.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 959,012 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 473.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 711,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 902,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 693,890 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,915. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

