DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $91.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $99.22. 16,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,461. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.