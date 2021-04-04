Dumac Inc. Acquires Shares of 661 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dumac Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.9% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $38.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,510.50. The stock had a trading volume of 581,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,609.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,517.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.00 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

