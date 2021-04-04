Dumac Inc. Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.4% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.36. 23,497,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,275,432. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $185.41 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average is $262.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.