Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

