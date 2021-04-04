ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $110,616.22 and $22,283.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.59 or 0.00680576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027828 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

