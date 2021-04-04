Elysian (ELY) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 79.2% higher against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $622,167.43 and approximately $5.65 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00677948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027782 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.