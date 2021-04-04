Emerald Crypto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $280.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 81.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $212,382.25 and approximately $280.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1,111.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

