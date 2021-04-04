Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.37 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,135.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

