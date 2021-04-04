Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.15% of Energizer worth $90,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Energizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Energizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENR opened at $48.37 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

