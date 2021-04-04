Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 36,462 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,462 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,297,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

