Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 36,462 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,462 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,297,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit