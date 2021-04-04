Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $246.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.13. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $121.63 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

