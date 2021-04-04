Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $224.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

