Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $13,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $265.32 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

