Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

