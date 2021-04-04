Ethereum Gold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 104.9% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $420,171.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00053187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.00684659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027618 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.