Etherparty (FUEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $75,153.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $75,153.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00686939 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

