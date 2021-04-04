Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CUYTY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY opened at $15.24 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

