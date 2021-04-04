Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

SYK stock opened at $242.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $250.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

