Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 916 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 916 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Invitae by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitae by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

