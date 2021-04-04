Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 253 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

NYSE BK opened at $47.47 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.