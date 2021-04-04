Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 490 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.