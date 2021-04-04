Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $112.09 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,601.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.30.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

