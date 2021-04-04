EvenCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $120,865.22 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 24% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,865.22 and approximately $108,161.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068405 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003129 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000884 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

