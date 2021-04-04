Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exor in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Exor alerts:

Shares of EXXRF opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. Exor has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.