Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exor in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of EXXRF opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. Exor has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit