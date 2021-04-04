F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. F-star Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F-star Therapeutics.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 47,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

