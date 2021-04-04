Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $328,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. 2,940,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,285. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.