Financial Comparison: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Shyft Group and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ferrari 3 5 8 0 2.31

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Ferrari has a consensus target price of $214.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Ferrari’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrari is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Shyft Group and Ferrari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.77 -$12.57 million $1.24 30.59 Ferrari $4.22 billion 9.11 $779.32 million $4.16 50.01

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. The Shyft Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -0.39% 28.06% 12.97% Ferrari 15.50% 34.85% 8.97%

Dividends

The Shyft Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ferrari pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. The Shyft Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ferrari pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Shyft Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Ferrari beats The Shyft Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total of 36 retail Ferrari stores, including 18 franchised stores and 18 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 168 authorized dealers operating 188 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

