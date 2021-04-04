FinNexus (FNX) Market Cap Tops $13.93 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00053247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.00684190 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027665 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 28,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

