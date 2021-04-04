Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.