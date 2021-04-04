First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Price Target Raised to C$0.70 at Eight Capital

First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE:FCC opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$173.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. First Cobalt has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46.
First Cobalt Company Profile
