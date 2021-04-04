First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Price Target Raised to C$0.70 at Eight Capital

First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:FCC opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$173.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. First Cobalt has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46.

Get First Cobalt alerts:

First Cobalt Company Profile

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project that covers an area of 1,698 acres located in Idaho. First Cobalt Corp. also controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.