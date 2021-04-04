FLETA (FLETA) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Top Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a market capitalization of $47.07 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 262.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.69 or 0.00690988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028003 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,147,134,829 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.