Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $169.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flux Power by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 469,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

