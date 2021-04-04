FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 164,883 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 254.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,883 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

